Garrett woman hospitalized after head-on crash in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A head-on crash in DeKalb County has left a Garrett woman in the hospital Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., police were sent to the 6800 block of C.R. 327 on reports of a crash.

Crews report that a Ford F 150, driven by Zechariah Kleeman, 40, of Garrett, was traveling south on C.R. 327 and attempted to turn east onto C.R. 68. The truck failed to yield to a Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Sabra Vanderpool, 35, of Garrett, and crashed head-on into the Chevy.

Police report that airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Kleeman was uninjured. Police said that Vanderpool complained of right arm pain and was taken by EMS from the scene. Her condition is unknown.