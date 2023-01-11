GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — The Garrett Police Department (GPD) is asking for any information regarding a missing teenager who was last seen Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the GPD, 16-year-old Zoa Fitzcharles was last seen in Garrett and is possibly located in the area of Garrett and Auburn.

Fitzcharles is 5 feet 9 inches, 110 pounds, and she currently has darker, collar length hair compared to the photo provided to WANE 15 by the GPD.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the GPD at 260-333-7911.