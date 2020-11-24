Garrett non-profit tackling ‘worst food crisis in modern times’

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – The COVID pandemic is causing the worse food crisis in modern times. Some health experts are saying Indiana hasn’t seen starvation conditions like this since the great depression.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is a non-profit in Garrett tackling this issue head on. The organization pays the cost for area hunters and farmers to process their meat locally, then helps distribute the meat to almost 600 food pantries across the state. And the demand for food is overwhelming.

“It’s very bad. Our numbers are up exponentially. People don’t have income because they’re out of work because of this COVID 19 crisis .So they’re going to local food pantries because they need food not just for themselves but for their children as well,” said Rebecca Stezowski with Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

In all of 2019 Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry processed almost 275 thousand pounds of meat. Through of 2020, the organization has processed over 300 thousand pounds.