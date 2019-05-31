Garrett man sentenced for meth possession

One of the suspects arrested during a traffic stop in Noble County after police found drugs and stolen property, including guns, in 2017 has been sentenced in federal court.

Eric H. McHale, 42, of Garrett was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 7 years in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

It was Oct. 15, 2017, when a Noble County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle that had expired plates at Angling Road and Ashton Drive just after midnight. During the stop, a K-9 was sent on a free-air sniff around the vehicle, and the dog made an alert near the passenger side door of the vehicle, police said.

In the car, the deputy found two stolen guns and two stolen guitars, according to police.

Police arrested the driver and her passenger – McHale. As they were being booked into the Noble County Jail, jailers found 21 grams of methamphetamine on McHale, police said.