Garrett man pleads guilty of trying to kill 2 police officers

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) - A Garrett man faces up to 100 years in jail after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of two police officers.

Joshua D. Mumma, 42, entered the plea on Wednesday in connection to a traffic stop which turned into an exchange of gunfire in April, 2018.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 17 at 1 p.m. in DeKalb Superior Court.

Mumma admitted attempted murder of DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Todd McCormick and Garrett Police Officer Alicia Castro. Each carries a possible sentence of 20-40 years.

Deputy McCormick stopped Mumma for equipment violations on his vehicle on April 10, 2017. During the traffic stop, McCormick ran his K-9 partner around the outside of Mumma's vehicle. The dog alerted and Mumma was asked to exit the vehicle, which he refused to do.

When McCormick opened the door to assist Mumma in exiting the vehicle, a physical altercation ensued inside the car. It is alleged that Mumma pulled a .38 caliber handgun and pointed it at McCormick, who then drew his duty sidearm.

Multiple shots were fired from Mumma’s handgun before the fight continued outside the car and onto the ground, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.

Police then say Mumma pointed his gun at Garrett Police Officer Alicia Castro and pulled the trigger, but a round was not fired.

Mumma and the officers then continued to struggle for control of McCormick's guns until Castro shot Mumma with her duty sidearm and McCormick shot him with the .38 caliber. McCormick sustained severe injuries to both of his hands and Mumma was hospitalized for his injuries. Castro was not injured.

Police discovered more than 30 grams of methamphetamine inside of Mumma's vehicle.

Part of the plea agreement calls for prosecutors to dismiss the meth charges and dismiss the enhancement for use of a firearm against a police officer.

Along with the attempted murder charges, Mumma pleaded guilty to habitual offender charges, which would add six to 20 years to his sentence.