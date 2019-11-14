Garrett man hurt in rollover crash on icy road

Waterloo, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man was hurt Thursday morning after crashing his car, according to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department.

In a release, police said 51-year-old Dale Hook was traveling south in the 1000 block of State Road 427 around 5:50 a.m. when he lost control on the icy roadway. Hook reportedly traveled off the west side of the road and into a ditch, rolling his vehicle.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment, having hurt his arm in the crash. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Hook’s 2002 Saturn SC2 is considered a total loss.

