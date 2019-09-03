Garrett man crashes Jeep into pole; DUI suspected

A Garrett man was taken to a hospital after he hit a telephone pole Tuesday.

Butler, Ind. (WANE) — A man was taken to a hospital for pain, bruising and lacerations late Monday, after crashing his 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee into a pole.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a release on Wednesday, that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

According to DeKalb police 23-year-old Marisol Dearmond was traveling west on State Road 8 around 11 p.m., when his vehicle traveled left of center and off the south side of the roadway.

Police said Dearmond struck a Frontier telephone pole in the 7700 block of S.R. 8 causing his Jeep to role onto its top.

Dearmond was taken to a hospital for his injuries. His vehicle is considered a total loss.