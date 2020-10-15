Garrett High School wins $50,000 from teacher excellence award

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A construction trades teacher from Garrett has been named a winner of the 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools prize for Teaching Excellence. The award winners share a part of the $1 million award.

Chad Sutton, who teaches construction trades at Garrett High School will receive $50,000, the press release said. It is reported that the entire prize money will go to the school’s skilled trades program.

“When you get the chance the document a program that has been put together by a group of people and you get to send those details out and the rest of the country thinks it’s just as special as you do, that’s pretty cool,” Sutton said.

Sutton started teaching construction trades in 2008, after owning and operating his own construction company for a decade, the press release said. He is one of 14 other Prize winners and three Grand Prize winners.

The award, started in 2017, recognizes outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in public high schools and the teachers who inspire students to learn skills to prepare for life after graduation.

“Trades teachers are educating and developing the tradespeople of the future,” said Eric Smidt, the founder of Harbor Freight Tools. “Many of the students in their classes today will become—as soon as next spring—the workers who keep our critical care infrastructure, our communication networks, our homes and cars up and running. The prize is our way of saying thank you to their teachers.”

For a list of all 18 winners and finalists, click here.