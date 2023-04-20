GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Garrett High School students participating in the school’s building trades program help install solar panels on a home that also had been built by students.

Students help installed the solar panels on a home in the Brennan Estates neighborhood, which is located next to Garrett High School and consists of homes entirely built by students.

“It’s our job to provide these students with opportunities to become that workforce and [get] good-paying jobs,” said program Director Corey Schoon.

The school’s building trades program has been around for nearly 50 years.