GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School will be heading to Indianapolis on Saturday for the 2023 Indiana State School Music Association marching band finals.

Last year, they made it to the semifinals, but this year will be the first time in school history that the Railroaders made it all the way to state.

The show is titled “Eye of the Beholder,” and unlike traditional marching shows, students are dressed in costume and portray their interpretation of A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, the famous painting by Georges Seurat.

Six other northeast Indiana schools have also made it to the state finals this year.

Carroll High School along with Homestead High School, Concordia Lutheran High School, North Side High School, Angola High School, and Adams Central High School will all take the field Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.