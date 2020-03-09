Garrett 8th grader headed to D.C. after Regional Spelling Bee win

Garrett Middle School 8th grader Jude Hoeffel won the Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Garrett Middle School)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett Middle School student has won the Regional Spelling Bee.

Jude Hoeffel, 13, correctly spelled “farrier” in the 27th round to win the 66th annual Bee, held Saturday at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Rhinehart Music Center.

The 8th grader will advance to the 93nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May. Hoeffel also won the Samuel Louis Sugarman award, a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, and a one-year subscription to Encyclopaedia Brittanica Online Premium.

Titiksha Gorhe, a sixth grader from Lincoln Elementary School in Kosciusko County, finished second in the Regional Bee.