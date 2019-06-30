Gardening tips and tricks in the summer heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- We are reaching for the sunscreen, water and shades, but this is also a time to remember our houseplants in the heat. Houseplants and outdoor gardens alike can suffer from the scorching sun and drought.

Former Allen County Extension Educator Ricky Kemery has created an online newsletter to help you with your plants.

Ricky says to keep plants from getting burnt use drip irrigation or soaker hoses when possible. Try to mulch bare garden areas keeping the mulch away from the base of the plant.

Ricky likes newspaper first, then bark mulch. His raised bed flowers and large container vegetables need watering about every two to three days when there is no rain. Smaller containers need watering every day.

For keeping your lawn hydrated, Ricky says there needs to be about a half inch of water per week to stay alive in urban areas. He says to use an empty tuna can or pie tin to measure the water. However, if we receive more than a half inch of rain in a week, there’s no need to water.

You can sign up for “Ricky’s Gardening Tips and Tricks” by e-mailing KemeryR7@frontier.com, saying you’d like to be added to the newsletter.