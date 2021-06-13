Gardening for a cause; groups partner to ensure access to produce

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Garden Gang was back at it again, volunteering at Dick’s Organics to support his mission.

Rick Ritter is a gardener and naturalist who has been gardening since the early 1950s. The food Ritter grows is donated to St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen and other churches and food banks to ensure those who need it are receiving nutritious food. This non-profit in southwest Fort Wayne grows organic produce on seven acres.

Garden Gang will be on the property at 10215 Coverdale starting at 12:30 p.m. to offer Ritter help in his project and efforts.

Diana Hart, Garden Director for Poplar Village Gardens said it is important for garden groups to work together in order to make the biggest impact on food scarcity in the city.

“Food is a right, it is not a privilege,” said Hart. “Everyone should be able to have access to high-quality food without having the shame that is involved in some of the processes where people have to go in order to get food support.”

Hart added that in her experience, food resource groups that work in growing and gardening food are almost always in need of volunteers so she encourages those with green thumbs to reach out and support your local gardening groups.



