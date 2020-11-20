Garage fire traps several animals, causes damage to home and surrounding area

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A garage fire lead to several animals being trapped causing damage to a home and surrounding areas.

While on routine patrol just after noon, Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy Rich McCarty reported spotted a large column of smoke at 8730 E 15 N. At the scene, Deputy McCarty found a detached garage fully engulfed and the home starting to catch fire.

Deputy McCarty says he alerted the homeowner that was in the basement of the home that the garage, and home were on fire. Deputy McCarty and the homeowner worked to rescue several animals that were in pens in or around the garage and were able to save several of the animals. However, they were not able to get a dog and several cats out of the garage.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported finding the garage fully engulfed in fire and fire inside the house. Firefighters worked to put the fire out, fighting heavy winds.

The home did sustain heavy fire damage and the garage was a total loss. There was also a large woods and field fire that occurred due to the garage fire.