Garage fire in southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood closes road

Local News
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Friday evening garage fire in a southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood has closed a road.

Emergency crews are in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive after receiving reports of a fire in the area.

A WANE 15 reporter at the scene saw an ambulance drive off with lights and sirens on. They said the garage appears to have the most damage and there is a hole in the roof.

It is unclear how the fire began.

Ridgeway is blocked off in the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew in the area gathering more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

