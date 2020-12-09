Garage fire damages multiple cars, power lines on west side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are investigating a garage fire that happened at a west side neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., crews arrived to the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard to find a fully detached garage and multiple cars on fire. The fire was controlled in 35 minutes.

An additional garage across the alley and power lines also sustained fire damage. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and College Street as crews clean up the site.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.