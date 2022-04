FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A garage caught fire Saturday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.

Around 6:40 a.m., dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 a structure fire was reported in the 1200 block of Burgess Street.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said it was a detached garage fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the garage.

Police and fire crews were at the scene and blocked off the section of Burgess Street near the garage.

No other details have been made available at this time.