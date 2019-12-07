Gander Outdoors to close Lima Road location, website says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Gandor Outdoors will close its Lima Road location, according to its website.

The web page for the store has changed to one page reading “Store Closing —Everything Must Go!”. At the bottom are two coupons valid only through December 8, 2019.

In response to a direct message on Twitter, the company said they have no further information at this time.

The news comes a week after WANE 15 reported the store was looking to expand into RV sales. Freedom Roads, LLC had submitted a request to the Department of Planning Services for land in the Cross Creek shopping center. Plans had included an RV display space featuring grass and paved space surrounding Gander Outdoors near Lima Road and Washington Center Road. Land across Cross Creek Blvd would be turned into a service building and lot.

Gander Outdoors opened in 2018 after Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy and closed its location at that spot in 2017.