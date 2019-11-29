Gander looking to add RV sales to Lima Road shopping center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If all goes to plan, Gander Outdoors will expand, adding RVs to its Fort Wayne inventory.

According to a plan submitted to the Department of Planning Services, Freedom Roads, LLC requested to rezone land in the Cross Creek shopping center.

If approved, grass and paved space surrounding Gander Outdoors near Lima Road and Washington Center Road, would be transformed in to RV display space. Land across Cross Creek Blvd would be turned into a service building and lot.

Gander Outdoors opened in 2018 after Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy and closed its location at that spot in 2017.