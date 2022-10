FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participants are racing to the finish line at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival on Saturday morning.

Attendees could choose from the Triple Crown, Half Marathon, 10K, and 4-mile.

More than 800 crossed the start line in the 10K bright and early at 7:30 a.m.

Check out these highlights from the annual races:

Congratulations to the winner of the 10K at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival!

The first runners make it to the finish line in the Triple Crown at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival.

Start of Triple Crown at Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

Dark start line before sunrise at Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

Finish line at Parkview Field ready for Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

Williams Woodland neighborhood is ready to greet Fort4Fitness racers

This 10K runner was the first to cross the finish line at the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival.

Medals await racers at Parkview Field.

In the video above, one runner shares how he got started and gives advice to those wanting to stay active.