FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The public can line up roadside along both procession routes on Saturday and Sunday to honor 27-year-old Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, a Marine from Fort Wayne who was killed in a NATO exercise crash earlier this month.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.

The community is lining up along Saturday’s procession route in support of the fallen Marine’s family.