Gallery: New Haven continues expansion of community center park

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The City of New Haven continues work on expanding the city’s community center with a new park.

Last Saturday, the city’s parks and recreation department shared these photos of the venue’s construction along S.R. 930.

Courtesy: New Haven Parks and Recreation Department

Courtesy: New Haven Parks and Recreation Department

Courtesy: New Haven Parks and Recreation Department

Courtesy: New Haven Parks and Recreation Department

Courtesy: New Haven Parks and Recreation Department

Once complete, the new venue will have new amenities such as a new playground, a splash pad, pickleball courts and more. To see a rendering of the upcoming amenities to New Haven’s new community center, click here.

It is unknown when construction will be completed.