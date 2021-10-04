Gallery: New Haven continues expansion of community center park

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The City of New Haven continues work on expanding the city’s community center with a new park.
Last Saturday, the city’s parks and recreation department shared these photos of the venue’s construction along S.R. 930.
Once complete, the new venue will have new amenities such as a new playground, a splash pad, pickleball courts and more. To see a rendering of the upcoming amenities to New Haven’s new community center, click here.
It is unknown when construction will be completed.