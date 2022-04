FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The United States Military has shared photos of the somber dignified transfer of the remains of Marine Corps Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz at the 122nd Fighter Wing on Saturday.

Tomkiewicz, who died in a training mission in Norway March 18, was laid to rest Sunday in Fort Wayne. His remains were returned to Fort Wayne on Saturday, and a ceremony was held at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard.

Below are photos provided by Grissom Air Reserve Base: