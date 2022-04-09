FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual fundraiser is around the corner that brings more than 200 people together in support of Fort Wayne’s Sister Cities.

The Taste of Sister Cities Gala raises funds for global exchanges between Fort Wayne and cities in Germany, China, Poland, Japan, and the friendship city of Myanmar.

Board member Stephanie Mack talked with WANE 15’s Breann Boswell about how the gala aids our sister cities. The nonprofit has raised almost $100,000 for the Sister City of Plock, with so many Ukrainian refugees there in Poland, and the upcoming event adds to that cause along with aiding the four other cities.

Entertainment at the gala includes dancers and singers, as well as speeches from participants of the exchange program. There is also a three-course meal from Ceruti’s chefs incorporating recipes from each Sister City.

Tickets can be purchased online no later than Tuesday. The dress code is business casual. It’s all happening at Ceruti’s Diamond Room on April 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.