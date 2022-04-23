FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Make-A-Wish gala raised thousands of dollars Friday night to grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

Hundreds of guests at the Coliseum bid on auction items and heard inspiring stories from Wish Kids.

Their donations brought in $286,000, which will grant 28 wishes. Right now in the Fort Wayne area, 87 kids are on the list waiting for their wishes to come true.

“They are transformational for these children. They give them hope and a time where they need it the most. And it gives the family and the children something to look forward to. Disney is a huge one, but backyard transformations and play sets and even shopping sprees. Some kids just want to go out and buy all the toys that they want,” Jenny Boyd, the Senior Advancement Officer for Make-A-Wish Northeast Indiana, said.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson and Breann Boswell were honored to emcee the event.

Learn more about Make-A-Wish here.