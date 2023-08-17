FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thursday night G2 Rowing celebrated the opening of a new boat storage facility in Shoaff Park.

This new boat storage facility offers rowers in the program a place to store gear near a launch-off point on the St Joe River.

“In the past, we would spend hours each week rigging and unrigging our boats, trailering the shells and hauling coaching launches to a secure site several miles away from where we row. Today our kids have a safe place to meet store the boats, and we can get directly onto the water which improves the quality of the instruction we can provide,” said G2 Head Coach Cody Hough.

G2 Rowing has been training rowers and sending them off on Fort Wayne rivers since 2009. G2 offers competitive high school rowing year-round, and middle school rowing to everyone through the Concordia Lutheran High School summer camps program. It also provides opportunities for college rowers who are home for the summer to continue their training along with a program called “Beginning Rowing” for adults ages 18+. The hope for the future is to provide programs of adaptive rowing for different abled individuals.

“Rowing is such a beautiful sport, and we hope the community joins us to get a glimpse of these very graceful boats out on the St. Joe and see where they are housed. It’s a wonderful asset for many people in Fort Wayne, whether you love sports or love our rivers,” said Dan Wire, Board Chair for G2 Rowing.