FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Fort Wayne’s Arab Festival is back. It will be held on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

Following in the tradition of Fort Wayne’s most successful summer festivals, this event will offer a selection of dishes representing the diverse and varied cuisines from across the Arab world. The menu is vegetarian-friendly and will include fan-favorites from past years, such as hummus, baba ghannouj, falafel, shawarma, baklawa—and more.

Additional highlights include live musical performances with Arabic instruments, eastern dancers, and “Dabke” folk dance. The festival is also offering camel rides in the garden and a traditional “souk” in the customary style of the bazaar markets in many cities in the Arab world.

Any local and out-of-state vendors are welcomed to bring handicrafts, art works, garments, teas, and other items. There will also be a fortune-teller who will tell your future by interpreting your coffee cup.

“Some of my fondest childhood memories are of the rides and snacks at our Fort Wayne summer festivals. Arab Fest is a way to share some of my family’s traditions—and cultural celebration from across the Arab world—with the community I call home.” said Sam Jarjour, a local attorney, the event’s founder, and American of Syrian heritage.

This family-friendly festival kicks off the city’s summer festival season and represents the diversity of the Arab-American community in Northeast Indiana and Ohio. The festival is offering a chance for cultural exchange, for learning, and for connecting across cultures.

The festival location is Headwaters Park West at Rothschild Pavilion. Festival hours are 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm on Saturday, and 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm on Sunday. Admission is free.