FWPD’s Victim Assistance program honored by Justice Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance Program has won a national award.

The program received the Crime Victims’ Rights Award from the Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime.

Established in 1981, the Victim Assistance program focuses on crisis intervention, case management, and advocacy.

“Research shows that crime victims may experience a variety of short term and long term challenges in the aftermath of crime,” said Jessica Crozier, Victim Assistance director. “They may encounter a variety of complex and confusing systems and have the possibility of being revictimized. I couldn’t be happier for the city of Fort Wayne. I think it speaks volumes for our community to have a dedicated Victims Assistance program”

Fort Wayne is one of 13 communities and organizations nationally to receive the award.