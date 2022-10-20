FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mitch McKinney, a deputy chief with the Fort Wayne Police Department and former candidate for Allen County sheriff, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award.

Jerry Vandeveer (right) presents the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award to Mitch McKinney.

The award is given by Allen County commissioners annually to “an individual or individuals who reside in Allen County and who have lived a life of service to our community outside of their regular profession in the example and tradition set by Linda and Jerry Vandeveer.”

Here’s why McKinney won:

Deputy Chief McKinney has poured time and energy into working with Allen County youth. He has been on the Franke Park Day Camp Committee since 1997, sat on the board of the Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, McMillan Health, and Mom or an Addict. In 2017, he helped organize the “Blue Bucket Brigade” which connected local police officers with children from the Boys & Girls Club. The children and officers work together to collect funds at Komet Hockey games, share dialogue and bridge gaps between law enforcement and youth, and run public safety youth camps.

In addition to working to support local youth, McKinney is committed to first responders and public servants in law enforcement. He sat on the board of the Indiana State Lodge, Fraternal Order of Police (“FOP”), from 2016—2022. Current president William Owensby shared, “If I could summarize Mitch in one word, it would be ‘service’.” McKinney currently serves as the President of the FOP Wayne Lodge 14, as he has since 2009. In 2017, he founded and is the Executive Director of “Leaving a Living Legacy, Inc.’ He is a three-term Board Member of the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial.