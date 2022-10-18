FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a woman Monday morning in connection to a fatal stabbing from last week.

On Oct. 13, officers found a man with stab wounds at Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Robert Lee Higginbotham III from Fort Wayne, had been driven to the fire station by a “colleague”. It’s not clear where the stabbing took place.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later confirmed Higginbotham died of a stab wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, FWPD’s Vice and Narcotics Division, along with the homicide unit, arrested 35-year-old Christina Habegger during a traffic stop near 1800 Kentucky Ave, according to the release.

Habegger was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of Higginbotham, police said. Habegger is being held in the Allen County Jail.