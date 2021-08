FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is warning the public about individual(s) calling residents pretending to be law enforcement, even using actual officers names.

“If there is any doubt as to the authenticity of a law enforcement officer please contact the non-emergency number at 260-427-1222 and the names and phone numbers can be verified through dispatch,” FWPD said.

The department said that this is a new and ongoing issue.