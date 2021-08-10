FWPD to host Book Bag Giveaway at Lawton Park Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department & Victim Assistance are hosting its annual back to school book bag giveaway Thursday at Lawton Park, 1900 N. Clinton St.

From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., parents can drive with their children to the park to receive one free book bags and school supplies per child, while supplies last. Parents are asked to enter the park on 4th Street.

“We are also asking individuals to participate in a drive through pickup to collect their books this year. This will be utilized so we are abiding by social distancing and keeping everyone safe.” the Victim Assistance department said in a Facebook post.

Masks are required for the event.

In addition to the Fort Wayne Police Department & Victim Assistance, the event is sponsored by the Salvation Army, Preferred Automotive Group, and the Ten Point Coalition.