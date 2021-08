FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is holding Special Olympics Coffee with Champions (previously called Cop on a Rooftop) on Friday at a number of Dunkin Donuts locations around Fort Wayne.

A post on the FWPD Facebook page said that from 5 a.m. to noon residents can visit with officers and donate to Special Olympics at the following Dunkin Donut locations: