FWPD to hold 5th annual ‘Rise Up Against Domestic Violence’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Victim Assistance department of the Fort Wayne Police Department is hosting 5th annual ‘Rise Up Against Domestic Violence’ event Friday morning.

Jessica Crozier, director of Victim Assistance with the FWPD says that they have seen a slight increase in domestic violence cases during COVID due to stress, financial struggles and more. The department is hopeful the event till bring awareness to the community and support those affected by domestic violence.

The event is taking place on the lawn outside the Allen County Courthouse at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

“It only takes about 15 to 20 minutes, but it’s just nice seeing everyone wearing our ‘Rise Up’ shirts or wearing purple, and just coming together,” Crozier says.

The event includes a song by Andre Day called ‘Rise Up,’ reading statistics, a balloon release and speakers.

“This year we are going to have everyone read statistics that pertain to domestic violence, so we can show how prevalent it is and how much of an impact is has on individuals,” Crozier says.

Those in attendance are asked to wear mask and their ‘Rise Up’ shirt or purple to show “solidarity and support for victims and survivors of Domestic Violence.”

“I hope that individuals in our community realize how prevalent domestic violence is and that it’s not something that’s ok… we’re not going to tolerate it here,” Crozier says. “If someone’s coming to the event and maybe they are a victim, and just haven’t come forward, we want people to feel empowered to know that there are individuals such as our office… that are willing to help.”