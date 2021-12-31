FWPD tactical units respond to man barricaded inside northern Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A heavy police presence was spotted outside a northern Fort Wayne home on Friday.

Around 2:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Police responded to the 10000 block of Maple Springs Cove on reports of a “Mental-Violent” call, according to the activity log.

Police told WANE 15 that they are responding to a mentally unstable man inside who may be in possession of weapons. Fort Wayne Special Operations units are also present at the scene.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather additional details.

