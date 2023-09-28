FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne officers are surrounding a house on Fort Wayne’s south side Thursday afternoon.

A heavy police presence could be seen at a house on Barr Street near South Side High School. SWAT teams and investigators were at the scene with tactical gear and high-powered rifles.

The FWPD activity log shows officers first responded to the 3700 block of Barr Street around 10:55 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance.

No other details have been confirmed. WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to learn more.