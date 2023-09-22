FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pursuit Friday morning with Fort Wayne Police ended with shots fired after the suspect hit his mother with the car.

Just before 10 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics unit tried to pull over a car near Clinton Street and Creighton Avenue, according to a release from FWPD. Police said the suspect fled and a pursuit ensued.

The chase continued until about 10:13 a.m., when the suspect stopped the car in front of a house in the 5100 block of Winter Street. A woman, later determined to be the suspect’s mother, came out of the home and an “item exchange” occurred with the suspect, according to the release.

Investigation on Winter Street

As the mother tried to go back inside the house afterward, she was hit by the car and an officer was grazed, police said.

Police fired shots, and the suspect was hit, according to the release.

The mother, officer, and suspect are all in non-life-threatening condition, the release said, and all three were given or offered medical care. No further details have been released.

The incident is still under investigation. Crime scene tape could be seen around the home, and police vehicles were still at the scene that afternoon.