FWPD surround W. Coliseum Blvd. motel attempting to serve warrant for ‘high-risk’ subject

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A heavy police presence was spotted near the Economy Inn motel along West Coliseum Boulevard on Monday night.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Coliseum Boulevard on information that a high-risk warrant subject was in one of the rooms. Police established a perimeter and attempted to gain more information.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Emergency Services Team (EST), Air Support Unit and Crisis Response Team were called to assist given the nature of the warrants. EST members cleared the room without incident.

No chemical agents were used and no one was found inside.