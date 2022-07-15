FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of his several aliases is ‘Alabama.’

So, when a Fort Wayne man wanted in connection to a stabbing at a gas station earlier this week went missing, police had a good idea of where to find him.

With the help of U.S. Marshalls and Alabama Law enforcement, authorities took 46-year-old Kevin Leon Coleman into custody without incident in Uniontown, Alabama on Friday, Fort Wayne Police said in a media release.

Allen County Prosecutors previously charged Coleman with one felony count of aggravated battery after a stabbing left a man in life-threatening condition at the Marathon Gas station at 5404 S. Anthony Blvd. on Monday.

Witnesses at the scene told police Coleman, a regular at the gas station, had been arguing with another man inside, according to Allen Superior Court records.

Surveillance video from the station showed that Coleman – who also goes by Kelvin, Calvin and ‘Alabama’ due to his connections to Alabama – and the other man come out of the station and continue talking to each other at the pumps.

At one point, Coleman gets into his white van, begins to pull away, but stops as the other man approaches the van. Coleman then gets out and then chases the other man, court documents said. Coleman appears to hit the other man in the chest, according to court

Coleman then left the scene, court documents said.

Other gas station patrons called emergency responders after seeing the man Coleman had been arguing with had suffered a stab wound. At first, he was in non-life threatening condition and an ambulance took him to a local hospital.

Medical personnel later downgraded him to life-threatening condition, police said. An update on his condition was unavailable.

Coleman will likely be extradited to Indiana.