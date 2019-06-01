Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Police launched an investigation early Saturday after a stabbing victim showed up at an area hospital. Officers were notified of the person's arrival around 2:30 a.m.

Saturday morning, police were looking at a bar on in the 2700 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard as a possible scene.

City dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15, the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

