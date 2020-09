FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Police squad car caught fire early Wednesday evening following a crash on South Anthony Boulevard and East Tillman Road around 6:45 p.m.

Police responded to the scene for a crash involving municipal property.

Dispatch said there were only minor injuries in the crash.

WANE 15 has reached out to FWPD for more information but have not gotten a response.

We will update the article with more information when it is released.