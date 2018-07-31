Officer who shot man armed with pellet gun ID'd Video

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne Police officer who shot and hurt a man who was reportedly armed with a pellet gun is a 22-year veteran of the department.

The Fort Wayne Police Department said Tuesday that Larry L. Tague Jr. - a detective - was the officer who shot and wounded Anthony Wayne Lincoln just after 3 a.m. Saturday as Lincoln was leaving the Cover Girls nightclub at 1525 Production Road.

Police were called to the club just north of Coliseum Boulevard and west of Lima Road on a report of a shooting. Prior to arriving on the scene they learned an officer had been involved.

The officer who called it in, initially reported the incident as a shooting, but a few seconds later adjusted the report to an officer involved shooting, police said.

According to police, Tague was reportedly sitting in his car when Lincoln approached the car and showed a gun tucked into his waistband. Police said Lincoln reached for the gun while standing at the officer's door.

That is when Tague, who was in fear of his life, drew his weapon and shot Lincoln.

Authorities said later that Lincoln's weapon was a "pellet style" handgun.

Lincoln told his family that he was leaving Cover Girls that night when he spotted two marked police cars across the street. They say he asked the officer for a ride home and told the police officer he had a BB gun. He said he only lifted his shirt to display the gun because the officer asked where the gun was located, according to family members.

Lincoln was found suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was last reported in stable but critical condition.

Tague was not hurt in the incident. He's been placed on paid administrative leave.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians were called to the scene to further investigate.

Officer Bieker told NewsChannel 15 investigators asked nearby businesses for any security camera footage they have to get a better grasp on what led to the shooting.

Detectives spoke with officers and any possible witnesses to also get an idea of the events that led to the shooting . The Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene to look for any possible evidence.

The shooting is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.

Tague's personnel file shows he was suspended three times, twice for improper conduct and another time for going absent from his post. He was also issued a letter of reprimand for submission of reports, the file shows.

Tague's commendations include two letters of excellence, two meritorious service citations and three letters of commendation.