FWPD sergeant arrested on child seduction charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne police sergeant is in custody in California, facing charges related to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a Wayne High School student.

The investigation into Sgt. Andrew Beck started in April, when a report was made to a Wayne resource officer. At the time, Beck was also working at the school as a part-time resource officer.

Detectives with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police conducted the investigation, and found evidence of inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature with a 16-year-old female student, via social media.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office charged Beck with child seduction, providing obscene matter and performances before minors, and possession of child pornography.

Beck is currently in California on military orders, and was taken into custody Thursday evening by the U.S. Marshals Service. He’ll remain at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga until he’s extradited back to Indiana.

Since the victim in this case is a juvenile, authorities are withholding her name.