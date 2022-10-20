UPDATE: The Public Safety Alert was canceled at 9:48 p.m. after police located the missing man.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night.

Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”

Carpio was last seen at 2:30 p.m. near the 1300 block of Codorna Cove and was last seen wearing a black stocking cap, black jacket or sweater, black pants and gray New Balance shoes.

Police also say Carpio has a missing front tooth.

Anyone with information on Carpio’s whereabouts should contact the FWPD at 260-427-1222.