FWPD sees decline in property crimes, steep uptick in marijuana confiscations in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While people were quarantining at home in 2020 crime in Fort Wayne mostly declined, however, some areas experienced major upticks in numbers.

According to the 2020 Fort Wayne Police Department Annual Report, robberies and property crimes were among those that saw decreases for the Fort Wayne Police Department in 2020 with all four quadrants of the city seeing fewer instances of burglaries for both residential and business properties.

The department also saw fewer reports of crimes against persons such as rape and molestations.

When it comes to officers, fewer reported instances of aiming a firearm and using a taser, however, the use of physical force and chemical agents both saw increases. Some, likely stemming from George Floyd protests that happened in downtown Fort Wayne towards the end of May.

Fewer instances of drug confiscation for several drugs including methamphetamines and cocaine were reported. However officers saw significant jumps when it came to marijuana and synthetic marijuana.

Marijuana confiscations more than doubled from 29,186 in 2019 to 67,843 in 2020. Confiscations of edible items containing THC increased by a staggering 10 times from 428 in 2019 confiscations to 4,325 in 2020. The increases come after Michigan and Illinois legalized recreational marijuana around the turn of the year.

While heroin, LSD and other drugs were less of an issue for police, Fentanyl confiscations more than doubled in 2020. Overdoses also went up by about 30%, but the department does not have the final number of fatal overdoses for the year as investigators are still waiting on toxicology results for 46 deaths.

Traffic crashes and OWI arrests remained relatively on par but slightly below the previous eight years totals.