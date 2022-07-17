FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for information about a reported battery Sunday morning that left one man in life-threatening condition.

Around 1:30 a.m., police began investigating a report of a battery in progress at the 2500 block of River Cove Trail, near Shoaff Park.

Arriving on scene, officers said a man had already been taken to an area hospital.

The man is reportedly in life threatening condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact FWPD at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The incident is still under investigation.