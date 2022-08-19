FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are searching for a missing woman. According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
She is described as 5’5″ and 100 pounds with blue eyes and long blonde hair with brown highlights.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Abigail’s location to contact the Fort
Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3
Tips” app.