FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are searching for a missing woman. According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.

She is described as 5’5″ and 100 pounds with blue eyes and long blonde hair with brown highlights.

Credit: FWPD

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Abigail’s location to contact the Fort

Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3

Tips” app.