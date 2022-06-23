FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Another missing girl was part of the alert, but she has been found.

Police described the missing Gabrielle Lydick as caucasian, 5’4″, and 116 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. Police did not say where she was last seen in the alert.

The other girl in the alert who has been found is 11-year-old Tybreyia Williams.

If you see Lydick, please call FWPD at (260) 427-1222.