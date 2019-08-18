FWPD searching for man that never returned home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a man after they say he didn’t return home Friday night.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Carter Batchelder. Police describe him as 6’2”, 210 lbs, last seen wearing dark colored shorts and a blue t-shirt. He also may be wearing a hat.

Police say the vehicle he was last seen driving is a 2001 blue Honda Accord, with a license plate of ATL265.

Batchelder reportedly went hunting with a friend. The friend says Batchelder left his home around 9 p.m. Friday night, on the city’s north side.

Police say Batchelder has not been seen since. He also has his phone off, and has not been in contact with his girlfriend, friends, or parents.

Batchelder was supposed to move into his Ball State apartment on Saturday.

According to police, Batchelder last used his cell phone near Churubusco. They did not provide a time of when that use was.

If you have any information on Batchelder’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call FWPD at 260-427-1222.

