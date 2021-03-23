FWPD says shooting death after domestic situation not their fault, blame lies on shooter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department want to set the record straight. They’re declaring that they aren’t responsible for the shooting death of a woman on Friday.

The night before on Thursday, David Carwile got in a domestic situation with his wife Joyce Carwile.

There are some who are saying police did not show up to the scene. FWPD spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said officers did show up and that they’re required to respond to all domestic situation calls, as it is a department policy.

She said the shooting death of Joyce the following day by David is not on FWPD because the couple told them everything was fine when officers showed up.

“”It’s always, ‘we wish we could do more’ in a lot of these instances,” she said. “We innately know something could be wrong, but knowing and proving are two different things. We have to have probable cause to make an arrest and if that’s not there, we can’t make it up. We can’t just barge in people’s houses and start looking for weapons. We can’t make people leave their own homes. There’s lots of things we are bound to by law of what we can and can’t do.”

Rosales-Scatena said ultimately Carwile’s death is on the shooter.

“Let’s put this where it lies,” she said. “It lies in the hands of the person who pulled the trigger. It’s a tragedy and unfortunately this is something we see all the time and it’s devastating. Domestic violence is devastating to families, communities, children and it leaches out well past just the people inside that household.”

56-year-old David Carwile faces a murder charge in the shooting of his wife Joyce. Medics took Joyce to a local hospital in critical condition. She later died.

When police found and arrested David, he sat in the squad car and said,”Good. I hope she dies.”

It remains unclear why the shooting happened.